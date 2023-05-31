Sauce or Gravy? The Best Bowl of Pasta in New Jersey

Sauce or gravy, it all depends where you're from in the state of NJ. North, Central, or South.

Is it about the sauce or the noodles. Where's the best pasta in New Jersey? If I was to choose a pasta dish, I always choose Fettuccini Alfredo.

Pasta is a favorite dish of my daughters. Yes, it might be simple but it's all about what you put on top of it. If it's a spaghetti sauce or a creamy alfredo, it's delicious either way.

According to lovefood.com, one place is New Jersey is just plain delicious and their pasta is perfect. Recently, lovefood did an article about where to get the best bowl of pasta in every state in the US. In New Jersey, they loved this place in Rutherford, NJ.

Lovefood.com says, Paisano's Ristorante makes their pasta packed with lots of flavors and there's just something special about it.

From Paisano's Ristorante Facebook page:

Paisano's is located at 132 Park Avenue in Rutherford, NJ.

From lovefood.com, "Paisano's serves up northern and southern Italian dishes and the standout is the pappardelle rustica, the ultimate comfort food."

So, of course I go to the experts, YOU, the listeners. Several of you have been to Paisano's and you did love it. But, if you had to choose, so many of you said it was your home made sauce or Grandma's sauce that was the best. I bet, is there anything better than Grandma's or a family recipe? I guess the next question, meat or no meat?

