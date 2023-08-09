Even though this restaurant is not new, it is new news that it has been named the best Italian restaurant in the state that boasts the best Italian food in the country. Does New Jersey have a new Italian food champion?

Photo by sorin popa on Unsplash Photo by sorin popa on Unsplash loading...

There are so many amazing and award-winning Italian restaurants all over the Garden State, so to have any national platform name a New Jersey Italian restaurant as the best in the entire state is incredibly high praise.

There are a number of restaurants that have been honored like this in years past, but this summer, one publication has named their choice for best Italian in New Jersey, and the name might just surprise you.

Photo by Jorge Zapata on Unsplash Photo by Jorge Zapata on Unsplash loading...

The website 5 Reasons To Visit just named Fascino Restaurant in Montclair as the best Italian restaurant in all of New Jersey, so it's time to get this place on your Garden State food bucket list.

Their menu is extensive, and it looks like the only difficult aspect of the dining experience at this restaurant is deciding which amazing and unique mal to choose of their amazing menu.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It is evident that Executive Chef Logan Ramirez has talent and creativity beyond belief as you get hungrier with each item you discover on their menu.

If you want to give it a try, this incredible restaurant is located at 331 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. Check it out and see if you agree that this is the best Italian restaurant in New Jersey.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

The Top 3 Jersey Shore Italian Restaurants You Voted For