Serious crash sends large stone into Toms River, NJ home

🚨 A crash sent one car into decorative stones at a home in Toms River

🚨 The force of the impact put the car and a stone into the house

🚨 A woman in the car was airlifted with serious injuries

TOMS RIVER — A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash that sent a car and a large stone into an Ocean County home.

The collision occurred Friday night around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Fischer Blvd and Adams Ave, the Toms River police said. A home with several large decorative stones is located at the intersection, which sits just off Route 37.

Investigators found that a car driven by Steven Lecates, 23, of Florence turning right from Adams Ave onto Fischer Blvd did not yield for a stop sign. As it turned, the vehicle crashed into another car headed north on Fischer Blvd, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

The force of the impact sent Lecates's car into the decorative stones and then into the home, police said.

View of a vehicle headed east on Adam's Ave (Google Maps) View of a vehicle headed east on Adam's Ave (Google Maps) loading...

A female passenger in Lecates's car was seriously hurt, suffering injuries to her legs and torso. Firefighters needed to extract her from the vehicle and she was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical University.

Fortunately, even though the home's residents were there, none of them were injured. A building inspector checked on the house to make sure it was still structurally sound.

For the cars, Lecates got citations for careless driving, not stopping at a stop sign, and not having an insurance card.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)