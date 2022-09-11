Shania Twain Ends Her Vegas Residency On a High Note With $150K Shania Kids Can Donation

Ever since it opened in December 2019, Shania Twain's "Let's Go!": The Las Vegas Residency has been providing support for the singer's Shania Kids Can (SKC) Foundation, donating $1 of every purchased ticket to the cause. Now, as her residency concludes, the singer teamed with Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment to present SKC with one final donation of $150,000.

During the singer's tenure in Las Vegas, her foundation has put an extra focus on kids local to the area, partnering with Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS) to support underserved students at the city's Martin Luther King, Jr. elementary school.

But more broadly, SKC operates in elementary schools throughout the U.S. as well as Twain's native Canada, establishing a "clubhouse" in qualifying schools where kids can receive nutritious meals, academic help, access to a counselor or therapist and much more.

For Twain, that cause is personal: As a child growing up in Timmins, Ontario, she experience poverty and domestic turbulence, and began singing in bars at eight years old in order to help pay her family's bills.

"As a child, I often went to school without having had breakfast, without a lunch, no money to take part in pizza days or many field trips for example, because I wasn't able to pay or get the authorization signature from my parents because they were not available or unable," she explains on the SKC website.

"Reflecting back, I realize that my disadvantages created a lack of self-confidence and insecurity, causing me to withdraw and be less social than I would have liked to have been otherwise," she continues. "In addition to feeling inferior, hunger caused a lack of energy, enthusiasm and motivation to interact with others." Twain's own experience with poverty and family strife at an early age inspired her to create a program that would have benefited her when she was growing up.

Twain wrapped her Vegas residency on Saturday night (Sept. 10.) Before her final shows, she explained that fans could expect emotion and nostalgia from her set.

"They're gonna hear the classics, they're gonna sing along, maybe even get a little bit emotional, you know?" the singer says. "There's some emotional, touching moments as well. I'm paying close attention to the fans' comments on which ones they want to hear. There's a lot of quiet moments that everybody would always go quiet, and then big, kick-ass moments."