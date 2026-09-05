Egg Harbor Township Police Look to Identify Possible Suspects

Egg Harbor Township Police Look to Identify Possible Suspects

Egg Harbor Township Police Department via Facebook

Note to those thinking about committing a crime: There are security camera EVERYWHERE.

Inside every business, outside every business. Heck, they're also on the streets and parking lots.

You're not going to get away with it!

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Egg Harbor Township Police Department via Facebook 1
Egg Harbor Township Police Department via Facebook 1

Egg Harbor Township Police Ask Public For Assistance

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras.

Police haven't identified either man as a "suspect" - they're only saying they want to identify them "as part of an ongoing investigation.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department via Facebook - 1
Egg Harbor Township Police Department via Facebook - 1

If you can help police, you're urged to reach out to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at  609-926-4051.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Egg Harbor Township, EHT, Police, South Jersey Trending, Suspects
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