If you've purchased ground beef at the ShopRite store in Marmora, Cape May County, you'll want to familiarize yourself with a recent recall.

Watch your teeth! Certain packages of ground beef sold at the supermarket may contain bone fragments, according to the voluntary recall.

Get our free mobile app

Reportedly, the recall affects ShopRite's store brand ground beef and meatloaf mix (with ground pork) stamped with February 11, 2022, sell-by dates, according to Patch.com.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Customers who purchased the products covered by the recall can bring the meat back to the Marmora ShopRite on Roosevelt Blvd. for a replacement or full refund.

Additional questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-746-7748 or ShopRite Marmora at 609-545-0410.

Every South Jersey Restaurant That's Been on the Food Network

LOOK: Ocean City's Chatterbox Restaurant & Three Upstairs Apartments For Sale @$2.9M