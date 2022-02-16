ShopRite in Marmora, NJ Recalls Ground Beef Over Contamination Concerns
If you've purchased ground beef at the ShopRite store in Marmora, Cape May County, you'll want to familiarize yourself with a recent recall.
Watch your teeth! Certain packages of ground beef sold at the supermarket may contain bone fragments, according to the voluntary recall.
Reportedly, the recall affects ShopRite's store brand ground beef and meatloaf mix (with ground pork) stamped with February 11, 2022, sell-by dates, according to Patch.com.
Customers who purchased the products covered by the recall can bring the meat back to the Marmora ShopRite on Roosevelt Blvd. for a replacement or full refund.
Additional questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-746-7748 or ShopRite Marmora at 609-545-0410.
