Shots Fired in Atlantic City, NJ; Three Arrested, Two Guns Seized
Cops in Atlantic City say a ShotSpotter alert this past weekend led to the arrest of three people and the recovery of guns and drugs.
The incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 6:30 last Saturday evening in the area of South Carolina and Adriatic Avenues. There, officers located evidence of gunfire and,
While investigating, Lieutenant Mark Benjamin Sr. observed a man that matched a description of a possible suspect back in the area. With assistance from Surveillance Center personnel, the man, Hamid Palmer, was observed conducting a narcotics transaction. Lieutenant Benjamin and numerous officers converged on Palmer and two other men, Kareem Watson Jr. and Omar Law.
Police say Palmer was found to be in possession of a loaded gun and had over 100 bags of heroin and more than six grams of cocaine. Watson also had a loaded gun and 40 bags of heroin. Law was found to be in possession of one bag of heroin.
All three were arrested without incident.
22-year-old Hamid Palmer of Atlantic City was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and contempt of court.
21-year-old Kareem Watson, Jr., of Atlantic City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
21-year-old Omar Law of Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS.
Palmer and Watson were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility while Law was released on a summons with a future court date.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.