Sir Paul McCartney Surprises Diners At New Jersey Restaurant

“Maybe I’m Amazed” to be able to report about a recent surprise appearance in New Jersey by the legendary musician vocalist superstar Sir Paul McCartney.

Just “Imagine” walking into the Blue Cafe last Friday, December 16, 2022, and there’s McCartney, right there sitting in the diner.

"Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy were today at Blue Cafe. Talking to the legend was an amazing experience,” said the restaurant on its Facebook page.

McCartney's wife, Nancy Shevell, 62, was raised in Edison and is a graduate of J.P. Stevens High School in Edison, New Jersey.

The Blue Cafe was opened in 2019 by Barbara and Chris Chutnik of Warren Township, New Jersey. It is a breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot, that is located on the corner of South Finley Avenue and East Henry Street in Bernard’s, New Jersey.

The restaurant has a long history, previously called the Mockingbird Cafe. Its roots date all way back to 1958 when it first opened as The Corner Cupboard.

I had the thrill of meeting McCartney on September 28, 2002.

It was a rare opportunity to spend about 45 minutes with McCartney with only one other person in the room, former Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford, who invited me to join with him.

Here is my treasured photo (September 28, 202) with Sir Paul McCartney and I don’t write these words lightly.

Without a doubt, it was the greatest concert of my lifetime on Saturday, September 28, 2002, at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall.

McCartney was engaging and very kind during our private meet and greet. He spoke about his Mother and Father and many other personal matters.

In case you're wondering, I wasn't star-struck at all, because McCartney was so down-to-earth during our extended time together. There was not a pretentious thing about him.

Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most humble mega superstars you could ever meet.

Here is a recap (including the whole concert setlist) that I wrote earlier this year about my quality time spent with Sir Paul McCartney.

Regarding last Friday’s surprise visit to the Blue Cafe, the owners confirmed that McCartney dined in their restaurant about two years ago.

McCartney is in America to promote "If These Walls Could Sing," which is a 2022 documentary film about Abbey Road Studios in London, England. It is directed by McCartney's daughter, Mary.

