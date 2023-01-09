At it Again: Repeat Offender in NJ Admits Possessing Child Porn

Federal authorities say a man from Somerset County has admitted possessing multiple images and videos of child pornography -- and it's not his first time.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 67-year-old John Schulenburg of Basking Ridge pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to a possession of child pornography charge.

In July 2019, an undercover law enforcement officer conducted an online session using a publicly available peer-to-peer program, which allows internet users to trade digital files. During this session, a user shared multiple files featuring images of child sexual abuse from an internet address traced to Schulenburg’s residence.

On November 6th, 2019, law enforcement seized a computer from Schulenburg’s home that allegedly contained hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children.

Not his first time

Schulenburg was previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child / possession of child pornography in Somerset County in 2013.

Potential for big jail time

Since he is a repeat offender, the charge of possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, potentially up to 20, and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 22nd.

