🌊 Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will offer new attractions this season for little guests

🌊 Add-ons include new slides, an interactive splash play area, and more dining

🌊 Season passes are already available for purchase online

JACKSON — It’s never too early to start thinking about summer and all the fun things you want to do with your family.

This summer, there will be new attractions and special offerings at Six Flags Great Adventure’s Hurricane Harbor.

The expansion features new slides and an all-new interactive splash play area perfect for little kids.

Children will have more things to do at Hurricane Harbor with a playful sea creature beach theme, cool interactions, and colorful slides.

Guests will also enjoy more shade (if the sun is too much for them) and dining options.

New features at Hurricane Harbor include:

Splash Island: The brand-new tree house play structure is for smaller guests. With more than 50 play features, families with young children can take part in the mini slides and curtain waterfalls. Of course, no treehouse is complete without the gigantic water bucket perched high above and always ready to soak unsuspecting guests.

Seven Brand New Slides: These new, added colorful slides are meant for small riders. Cowabunga, Jellyfish Twist (two slides), RipCurl, Shark Attack, Splashin’ Seal, and Stingray Racer have the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones.

Enhanced Comfort: Families can rent cabanas and oversized umbrellas to enjoy more shade and comfort during their day at the water park.

New Dining: A day at the water park can certainly make everyone hungry. Just across the bridge from Splash Island, visitors will be able to find revamped, open-air dining options filled with a variety of food options and cold beverages.

Hurricane Harbor opens for the 2023 season on May 20. Season passes start at $8.99 per month, after an initial payment. Buy passes here.

The water park is also hiring for a variety of positions that include perks and benefits. Apply here or text FUN to 732-307-6688 to start the hiring process.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

