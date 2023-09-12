Six QB’s with ties to Eagles listed to replace Aaron Rodgers in New York

The Eagles signed their franchise quarterback to a massive five-year $255 million deal, giving Hurts the highest annual salary, $51 million, in league history.

The New York Jets went a different route, trading for 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and giving up multiple draft picks to land their franchise QB.

He lasted three snaps, before going down with an Achilles injury, which may be the final time we see Rodgers on an NFL field as an active player.

So if Rodgers is done for the season, Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick, has been a complete bust since entering the league with an 8-14 record, 4,162 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He has been sacked a total of 69 times in 23 games and has completed 55.7% of his passes.

While Jets head coach Robert Salah said after the game that the team will move forward with Wilson as the QB, sportsbooks have already put odds out on who will be the next signal caller in New York.

Six of them are former or current Eagles quarterbacks.

Who Will be the Next QB NY Jets Sign or Trade for? Odds from BetOnline Nick Foles 3/1 Colt McCoy 4/1 Taysom Hill 5/1 Davis Mills 7/1 Carson Wentz 8/1 Cooper Rush 10/1 Teddy Bridgewater 12/1 Taylor Heinicke 14/1 Case Keenum 16/1 Marcus Mariota 18/1 Tom Brady 20/1 Jameis Winston 22/1 Jacoby Brissett 25/1 Josh Johnson 25/1 Mason Rudolph 28/1 Tyrod Taylor 33/1 Andy Dalton 35/1 Gardner Minshew 40/1 Joe Flacco 40/1 Matt Ryan 50/1 Russell Wilson 75/1 Ryan Fitzpatrick 75/1 Andrew Luck 100/1 Tim Tebow 150/1

The six QBs on the list that were Eagles quarterbacks are the odds leader, Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to their one and only Super Bowl. Former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz, who has yet to sign with a team after playing for the Colts and Washington for the past two years.

Marcus Marota is the current backup for the Eagles. but the two teams have made a trade in the past, which included Joe Flacco, who is also on this list.

Philadelphia's backup last season, Gardner Minshew, who is now in Indianapolis is on the list as is Tim Tebow, who spent training camp in 2015 with the Eagles.