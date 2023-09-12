Six QB&#8217;s with ties to Eagles listed to replace Aaron Rodgers in New York

Six QB’s with ties to Eagles listed to replace Aaron Rodgers in New York

The Eagles signed their franchise quarterback to a massive five-year $255 million deal,  giving Hurts the highest annual salary, $51 million, in league history.

The New York Jets went a different route, trading for 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and giving up multiple draft picks to land their franchise QB.

He lasted three snaps, before going down with an Achilles injury, which may be the final time we see Rodgers on an NFL field as an active player.

So if Rodgers is done for the season, Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick, has been a complete bust since entering the league with an 8-14 record, 4,162 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.  He has been sacked a total of 69 times in 23 games and has completed 55.7% of his passes.

While Jets head coach Robert Salah said after the game that the team will move forward with Wilson as the QB, sportsbooks have already put odds out on who will be the next signal caller in New York.

Six of them are former or current Eagles quarterbacks.

Who Will be the Next QB NY Jets Sign or Trade for? Odds from BetOnline 
Nick Foles3/1
Colt McCoy4/1
Taysom Hill5/1
Davis Mills7/1
Carson Wentz8/1
Cooper Rush10/1
Teddy Bridgewater12/1
Taylor Heinicke14/1
Case Keenum16/1
Marcus Mariota18/1
Tom Brady20/1
Jameis Winston22/1
Jacoby Brissett25/1
Josh Johnson25/1
Mason Rudolph28/1
Tyrod Taylor33/1
Andy Dalton35/1
Gardner Minshew40/1
Joe Flacco40/1
Matt Ryan50/1
Russell Wilson75/1
Ryan Fitzpatrick75/1
Andrew Luck100/1
Tim Tebow150/1

The six QBs on the list that were Eagles quarterbacks are the odds leader, Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to their one and only Super Bowl. Former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz, who has yet to sign with a team after playing for the Colts and Washington for the past two years.

Marcus Marota is the current backup for the Eagles. but the two teams have made a trade in the past, which included Joe Flacco, who is also on this list.

Philadelphia's backup last season, Gardner Minshew, who is now in Indianapolis is on the list as is Tim Tebow, who spent training camp in 2015 with the Eagles.

