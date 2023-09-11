Snow, Snow, and More Snow a Big Possibility for the Jersey Shore

We were just in a massive heat wave, the hottest September has ever been in New Jersey, let's talk snow.

If you love snow it looks like New Jersey will be getting more than last year. Remember last winter, maybe a flurry, but really no snow. Different publications are showing that there will be more for the snow lovers this winter.

This is from the Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for more snow than usual in the New Jersey area and the Atlantic corridor during the winter season, according to nj.com.

From the Old Farmer's Almanac:

“The snowiest periods will occur at the end of December, late January, and mid-February,” the publication said, adding this bit of sad news for people fond of snowy holidays. “We don’t expect a white Christmas.”

A brief snow storm in December would be nice, a white Christmas...but just a little bit of snow. But it doesn't look like we'll have a white Christmas.

The Old Farmer's Almanac also says that January through February will be the coldest for the the winter of 2024.

Another publication for the winter is from the Farmer's Almanac is saying we'll have a cold and wet one for the winter of 2023- 2024, according to nj.com.

From the Farmer's Almanac:

“An East Coast storm affecting the Northeast and New England states will bring snowfall, cold rain and then frigid temperatures, during the second week of February.”

And the publication also says, we could have a wet and wintry mess in March as we get ready to say, "Hi" to spring.

And, according to nj.com, weatherworks is saying several signs are showing there will be a little bit of more snow than average this coming winter.

Three different publications all basically saying the same thing - we should see more snow than last year. Personally, I loved not having any snow fall last year, this year is looking a lot different. Snow lovers, rejoice.

