Somers Point, New Jersey Gumbo Festival & The Winner Is …

Somers Point, New Jersey is a town that is really on the move.

The latest example is the Monday, July 10, 2023 Somers Point Gumbo Festival, featuring a highly competitive New Jersey Gumbo Cook-Off.

The special event - Presented by Tony Marts - and it had all the flavor of Mardi Gras in July, held at The Point Tiki Bar.

Regarding the New Jersey Gumbo Cook-Off, the winner is:

American Culinary Federation Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey Chef David Goldstein.

Chef Goldstein is also the area manager for Smithfield for the New York Metro, Philadelphia, Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey … for Packaged Meats Smithfield & Margherita.

Goldstein is a great and accomplished Chef.

Gregory’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar finished in second place in the New Jersey Gumbo Cook-Off competition.

Here is a look at a glance of all of the great activities that took place at yesterday’s event:

Carmen and Nancy Morotta, along with their various marketing partners continue to stage wonderful community events in Somers Point.

For example, there is world class entertainment every Friday night with the Somers Point Summer Concert Series on the beach at Bay Avenue.

This concert series recently won best outdoor concert series in America by USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

Already this summer, John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band have performed, with many weeks more of great entertainment prepared to take the stage every Friday night this summer.

I have fallen in love with the Friday night Somers Point Beach Concert Series. It is so relaxing and fun in the beach in Somers Point.

Carmen and Nancy Marotta are also successfully managing a long-time summer concert series on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City at Kennedy Plaza.

