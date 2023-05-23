South Jersey Beach Town Celebrated as One of America’s Best

We're pretty lucky: South Jersey is home to some pretty cool places - near and away from the water.

Cape May is one of those fantastic places. It's a great place to hit the beach and hit the small town for shopping, or to take in some great restaurants.

Cape May has just been named on of the Best Beach Towns in the US. Only 5 locations have been selected for the list. StudyFinds says Cape May is one of the five Top Coastal Getaways.

Photo by rod m on Unsplash

Editors agree with Travel+ Leisure, which had this to say about Cape May, "et on the southernmost edge of New Jersey, Cape May is a perfect destination for beach lovers with a penchant for history and architecture. The town is filled to the brim with textbook Victorians — cottages, hotels, summer homes — and the vibe is appropriately vintage."

Whether your hanging out with your significant other or friends, Cape May is a great place to spend your day or night. It's also a great place to take out-of-town family and friends.

StudyFinds notes some of the great places to visit in Cape May including the Washington Street Mall, the Cape May Lighthouse, the beach, and the wonderful, old Congress Hall.

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash

What's your favorite stops in Cape May?

By the way, one of the other Best Beach Towns on the list is not that far away - just across the Delaware Bay - Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The other celebrated towns are in Massachusetts, California, and Oregon,

Here's to a great summer for Cape May and all of South Jersey!

SOURCE: StudyFinds.com.

