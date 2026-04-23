You can't just ride around with a gun in your car - at least not in New Jersey.

An Atlantic City man is learning that lesson the hard way.

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Atlantic County Prosecutor Announces Guilty Plea in Gun Case

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it's likely a local man will be spending time behind bars.

The Prosecutor's Office says Michael Wimbish, 42, of Atlantic City, has pleaded guilty to a second degree charge of Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

Wimbish submitted his plea in exchange for a recommended sentence of three and a half years in state prison.

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Arrest Happened in 2022 in Galloway Township

Officials say Wimbish's car was stopped by Galloway Township Police in November of 2022. It was determined that he had an outstanding warrant from Atlantic City.

A search of his vehicle found a loaded handgun "stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console."

Sentencing is set for May 8. 2026.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

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