Published reports say a legendary seafood restaurant at the Jersey Shore will not be back for the upcoming summer season.

Spadafora's Restaurant and Clam Bar at 9th and Atlantic in downtown Ocean City has apparently served its last seafood dish -- at least at that location.

According to OCNJdaily.com, the city, which owns the building, will demolish the eatery in order to expand the municipal parking lot that's at that corner.

9th Street parking lot in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Their report said Thomas Spadafora, who operated the restaurant for decades, citing trouble finding employees, asked to be released from his lease early and city council did just that this past Thursday night at a meeting.

Spadafora's Restaurant and Clam Bar in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

However, this story doesn't have a sad ending. The Press of Atlantic City reports Spadafora will move the clam bar to his seafood market in the 900 block of Haven Avenue, which will be expanded.

"We hate to lose a restaurant in town, but this ultimately will be a win-win situation, in our opinion,” City Business Administrator George Savastano said to OCNJdaily.com. “We’ll be able to accommodate Mr. Spadafora’s request. The city will then demolish the building that is there. I think everybody will agree, it’s seen better days."

Reports say the city will generate more revenue from having additional parking spots than the money it received having a restaurant on that corner.

