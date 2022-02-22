Spectacular $6.75 Million Victorian Sitting on the Bay in Ocean City NJ

Whether you're looking for a full-time home or a gathering place for the family on weekends, this Victorian home in Ocean City is just spectacular!

The 5 bedroom 41/2 bath home is a huge 6,438 square foot palace right on the highly desirable bay in Ocean City.

The views from inside the home are overwhelming, and the deck out back is a gathering place all summer long.

Offered by Walter Shallcross with Century 21 Alliance, the house has brilliant views and quality craftsmanship throughout:

"The Interior is professionally decorated, meticulously maintained, and consists of 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 2 half baths and a gourmet kitchen with sub-zero, Dacor, Viking, and Wolf appliances. There are inlaid cherry floors and mahogany interior doors and state-of-the-art radiant in-floor heating along with 4 zones of air conditioning. Up and down laundry rooms and a third floor fully equipped workout room with a steam shower and sauna. The Master bedroom suite has his and her walk-in closets, a dressing area, a whirlpool bath, and a private office. The second-floor game room has a pool table, dartboard, and pinball machines."

The home, according to Realtor.com, was built in 2000, and it's been on the market for over five months.

Photos of the home can be found below.

SOURCE: Realtor.com.

Check out Spectaular Vicorian Home on the Bay in Ocean City, NJ This home with the brilliant views is for sale at $6.75 Million

