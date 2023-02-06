Spend Galentine’s Day At Marketfair in Princeton, NJ This Year

Valentine’s Day is coming up so quickly and it’s time to get your plans situated.

For me personally, Valentine’s Day is a little overrated, so whatever you plan to do, make sure it’s fun. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day or if you want to just show your girls some love this time of year, Princeton Marketfair has a great idea for you and your gals this ‘Galentine’s Day’.

I’ve never seen an event like this before, but it’s seriously one of the coolest events happening in Mercer County to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girls. Marketfair is home to some of the best stores and restaurants around.

It’s the perfect place to take a stroll during your day or to have a night out. This event really has it all. There are different events and workshops from 5:30 to 8 pm that will keep you entertained all night.

First off there will be a DIY charcuterie-making workshop and mocktails at William Sanoma. There are also going to be gift bags valued at over $100 with items from Mystique Hair and Skin, OrangeTwist, and The Lash Lounge.

You’ll be able to take pictures with some of the Instagramable backgrounds that will be set up and plenty of other freebies, I’m sure. Did you think it would be Valentine’s Day without chocolates?

Seasons 52 has the hookup with some of their mini desserts that will be available for free. This sounds like the perfect plan to spend a few hours with your girls that won’t break the bank.

Registration is open now on Eventbrite which you can find here. Marketfair’s Galentine’s Day Night-Out is happening on Friday, February 10th from 5:30 - 8 pm. More details can be found here.

Things People Are Constantly Googling About NJ "Why is New Jersey...?" This is what people are searching about the Garden State.