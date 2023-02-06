NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge

SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week.

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made and prosecutors have not said whether they know of a motive, although Gov. Phil Murphy hinted at one.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that Dwumfour, the mother of an 11-year-old girl, was shot 14 times.

Sayreville police on Saturday asked residents of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments located on both sides of the Garden State Parkway for any surveillance video taken between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

They are also looking for dash cam footage from anyone who traveled on Ernston Road, Gondek Drive or Point of Woods Drive in Old Bridge.

Sayreville police would not disclose why they would need video from a road 6 miles away.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into Dwumfour's death.

Areas where Sayreville police are look for video from the night Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot (Google Maps)

A motive for shooting

One of the few indications of a motive came from Gov. Phil Murphy Thursday night during an appearance on WNYC. The governor said he's spoken with investigators and so far the evidence suggests the shooting was "very specific" and not accidental.

"It does not appear to be related to her position as an elected councilwoman in Sayreville," Murphy said.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone asked anyone with information about the shooting or video to call her office at 732-745-3477 or Sayreville police at 732-727-4444.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour (Borough of Sayreville) loading...

A service to remember

It was business as usual at Champions Royal Assembly of Newark, the church where Dwumfour was a pastor. Congregants told News 12 that "Pastor Eunice" would have wanted those mourning her death to attend Sunday service and celebrate her life.

A community memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday at Epic Church International in Sayreville. Mayor Vicki Kilpatrick, a friend and colleague of Dwumfour, will be among the speakers at the service which will include music and prayer, according to TAP into Raritan Bay.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered U.S. and New Jersey flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Eunice Dwumfour,” Murphy said in a statement. “Her death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, the Sayreville community, and our state. Tammy and I continue to pray for her loved ones and those who were fortunate enough to know her as they grieve during this difficult time."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

