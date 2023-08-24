Philly Springsteen Fans: Ticket Refunds Coming; Shows Unlikely to Be Rescheduled This Year

If you were hoping to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Philadelphia this year, we've got good news and bad news.

The bad news? It’s now increasingly likely that the postponed shows, which were scheduled for last week at Citizen’s Bank Park, will not take place in 2023.

The good news? You'll soon be able to get a refund if you purchased tickets directly from the Philadelphia Phillies if you'd rather not wait for the shows.

Refunds Are Coming for Philly Ticket Holders to See Bruce Springsteen

The refunds will be available when the rescheduled dates are announced. Phillies officials say they hope the new dates very soon.

When the new concert date(s) are announced fans will have a 30-day window to request a refund on the Phillies concert page which can be found at phillies.com/springsteen.

If you want to wait for the shows? That's fine too. Just keep your tickets.

"All tickets from the postponed concerts will be good for the new (soon-to-be-announced) dates," Phillies spokesperson Deb Rinaldi told 94.5 PST in an email on Wednesday.

Consider yourself warned, however, if you bought tickets from a third-party retailer (like StubHub or SeatGeek), you’ll be at the mercy of their refund policies.

As you may recall, Springsteen’s shows at Citizens Bank Park were abruptly canceled last week when the 73-year-old performer fell ill just hours before he was scheduled to hit the stage on Wednesday (August 17).

The announcement came just as the parking lots were opening for Wednesday's (August 17) show. The postponement also impacted their scheduled concert on Friday, August 19.

Given the Philadelphia Phillies schedule for the remainder of the season and the intensities of a concert production schedule, it’s very unlikely that The Boss and his band will return to the ballpark in 2023. They have A LOT of home games left on the calendar.

So we’re expecting any rescheduled date(s) to likely take place in 2024 in Philadelphia.

Bruce Springsteen Tour to Resume This Weekend

Bruce is scheduled to resume his tour with the E Street Band on Thursday (August 24) in Foxboro, Mass. They’re scheduled to perform again on Saturday as well.

The tour will head to New Jersey and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ for three shows over the upcoming Labor Day Weekend (August 30, September 1, and September 3).

As for Philadelphia, the only major remaining concert on the calendar for Citizens Bank Park is scheduled to be P!nk’s Summer Carnival concert.

The Doylestown, Pa. native will joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp for two shows on September 18 and September 19. Click here to check out more.

We'll keep you updated as we hear more.