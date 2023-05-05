The Church of St. Gregory the Great has just announced their family carnival is coming back for 2023 on the church grounds in Hamilton Township

This is great news. Everybody loves the St. Greg's Carnival. It means summer is finally here.

It's the 44th Annual Family Carnival and it's happening Monday, June 19th - 24th. It's always near the end of the school year for many local kids.

Get our free mobile app

There's something for everyone to enjoy. There will be carnival rides, games, food, Dan the Balloon Man, a Super 50/50 and more. Don't miss the fun. Parking is free and there's no admission fee.

It's open Monday - Friday from 6pm - 11pm and on Saturday, the rides open at noon.

There's also going to be two fireworks nights, Tuesday (June 20th) and Saturday (June 24th).

The St. Greg's Carnival is a well known local tradition and has been embraced by the community for years. It's a place to gather with your friends and neighbors and make fun memories. I still get excited each year when I see the big banner go up across Nottingham Way saying the carnival is coming soon.

I have great memories of the fireworks nights over the years. My husband's cousin lived in a townhouse in Foxmoor, a neighborhood close to St. Greg's and we had the best view of the fireworks from her back patio, while sipping on cocktails. Ahhh, summer fun. My daughter goes each year with her friends to ride as many rides as they can.

St. Gregory the Great is located at 4620 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square.

How Many of These Popular New Jersey Attractions Have You Been To?