Roundup Continues: More Arrests By Atlantic County’s New Sheriff

The new Atlantic County Sheriff, Joe O'Donoghue, is wasting little time making an impression in his new office.

O'Donoghue was sworn into office at the beginning of the year, and he and his team have been busy rounding up people with outstanding warrants.

Police officer arresting a woman with handcuffs kzenon loading...

Atlantic County Sheriff makes more arrests and names names

For the second time in twenty-four hours, the Sheriff has released a list of names of people that have been arrested.

Earlier we told you about 12 arrests that were made in the last couple weeks, now the Sheriff's office has released a list of 16 more people who've been arrested.

READ MORE: 12 Arrested by Atlantic County Sherrif

Here's a look at the new list of people who were arrested:

Shawn A. Woodward, 45, of Atlantic City, was arrested on a warrant for Weapons and Terroristic Threats.

Harith S. Nellom, 46, of Hamilton, was arrested for nonsupport for a total of $17,583.00.

James M. Angelozzi, 39 , of Atlantic City was picked up on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City and a municipal warrant issued by Evesham Township for $750.00.

Ryan Draper, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested on a warrant for Resisting and Throwing Bodily Fluids.

Dawn L. Davidson-Gonzalez, 43, of Atlantic City was arrested for a warrant for Arson.

Daniel A. Corriano, 31, of Atlantic City, was for Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Terroristic Threats.

Joseph Mason, 30, of Brigantine, was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault and Resist Arrest.

Davonte Mitchell-Hawkins, 31, of Hamilton, was on a no-bail municipal warrant.

Deshaun C. Washington, 31, of Lawnside, was arrested on a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City for $1,500.00.

Tina Belt, 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for CDS.

Lamark Conrad, 55, of Pleasantville, was arrested on non-support for $55,656.00.

Latonya Perry, 42, of Egg Harbor Township., was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Cruelty to Animals.

Venessa Emerson, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested for a warrant for Possession of CDS and Shoplifting.

Kristen L. Faulkins, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Shoplifting.

Syquan McNair, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Simple Assault, Robbery, Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession.

Kevin M. Thomas, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested on 7 Superior Court warrants for Burglary, Possession of CDS, Receiving Stolen Property, Credit Card Crime, and Theft by Unlawful and Criminal Attempt.

Get our free mobile app

A Deputy Sheriff Badge NoahBryant loading...

Sheriff O'Donoghue sends a message

Upon the release of the list of names of people arrested, the Sheriff had this to say:

"If you have a warrant, we are coming for you! TURN YOURSELF IN NOW! FINAL WARNING."

SOURCE: Atlantic County Sheriff's Department.



Check out the Living Area at the Top of this Atlantic City Office Building The inside of this building is remarkable Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly