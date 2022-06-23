Do you know who broke into several vehicles in Upper Township recently?

That is the question the New Jersey State Police is asking as they attempt to identify a man who committed multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts.

According to troopers, just after midnight this past Sunday, June 19th, the suspect was captured on video surveillance attempting to break into a vehicle in Upper Township.

The suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Varinder Singh at the NJSP Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

