State Police Seeking ID of Burglary/Theft Suspect in Upper Twp., NJ
Do you know who broke into several vehicles in Upper Township recently?
That is the question the New Jersey State Police is asking as they attempt to identify a man who committed multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts.
According to troopers, just after midnight this past Sunday, June 19th, the suspect was captured on video surveillance attempting to break into a vehicle in Upper Township.
The suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Varinder Singh at the NJSP Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.