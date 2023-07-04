Statement On New Date For Atlantic City Island Waterpark Opening

Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat Atlantic City owner has issued a public statement regarding the new opening date for The ISLAND Waterpark.

“You only have one chance to make a first impression. I've decided to open ISLAND Waterpark on (Friday) July 7. This is the world's largest indoor beachfront waterpark and a destination that will last many decades so I want to ensure everything is perfect. We are so looking forward to sharing this whole new realm of family entertainment on the world famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. We can't wait for our guests-both kids and adults to experience this paradise and enjoy it all year round, said Blatstein.

As a former senior hotel operations executive, I can tell you that the last thing that an owner of such a significant project ever wants to do is to delay his grand opening date.

And, of course, missing the July 4th weekend is disappointing.

Doing the right thing may not always be popular … but, it’s always the right thing to do.

A delay of one week will position Blatstein to unveil The Island Waterpark the right way.

With his vision of ISLAND Waterpark, Blatstein is doubling down on his promise to bring non-casino attractions to Atlantic City by adding another family-friendly entertainment concept.

Blatstein also rescued Stockton University from crippling debt service, when he purchased the Showboat Hotel and Casino from Stockton in January, 2016.

Earlier, Blatstein also successfully developed and implemented Showboat Atlantic City's 100,000 square feet "Lucky Snake" arcade and sports bar.

ISLAND Waterpark includes:

Water slides

Pools

Lazy River

Food and Beverage

Retail Outlets

Lounge Areas

Party Rooms

The retractable glass-pane roof that covers the entire project makes it a year-round destination, located on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot adjacent to Showboat Atlantic City.

The inconvenience of this week is temporary … while the improvement of waiting one week will be permanent.

Blatstein gas been a great friend to the City of Atlantic City.

