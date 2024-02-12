Would You Snag a Year Long Pass for Atlantic City Indoor Water Park?

Have you been to Atlantic City's indoor water park yet?

Are you looking to go more often?

How about unlimited visits?

Atlantic City's Indoor Water Park is now offering annual passes

Island Waterpark at Showboat is now offering guests the chance to purchase year-log passes.

Pay one price and go back again and again - as often as you like, all year long!

Two passes are being offered: an unlimited annual pass and a weekday-only pass.

The unlimited annual pass is being sold for $411, while the weekday-only pass is $334.

The passes promise no blackout dates, and each time you go, you can take a guest for free! (Additional guests receive $10 off.)

Wait there's more!

Free parking is also included in the annual passes!

Is the annual pass a good deal?

Currently, daily rates for the water park vary from mostly $49 to $59 per person for weekdays and higher rates for the weekends.

Basically, if you go at least 6 or 7 times a year, the annual pass makes sense.

If you're half-human and half-fish and want to go a few times a week, this is a great deal!

The annual passes don't include extras like cabana rentals or Flowrider lessons, but the daily passes don't include those things either.

What's Island Waterpark all about?

Billed as the largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world, Island Waterpark features 11 waterslides, a lazy river, restaurants, bars and the "world's largest arcade." The Flowrider lets you experience "perfect waves" for a bodyboarding experience.

SOURCE: Island Waterpark at Showboat.

