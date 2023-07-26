Still Time to Check Out One of the 5 Fabulous Free Beaches in NJ

Summer is almost here. What do you love most about New Jersey, most of the time it will be the beautiful beaches.

Summertime is my favorite time of the year and we live in the most beautiful place. I know, several of you will say, "What" Sue, yes, I love living here and in Ocean County.

I'm thinking of warmth and the beautiful beaches in Ocean County. Recently, we had you vote for the best beach in Ocean County. You voted for your favorite beach and it's definitely a favorite for Ocean County residents that beach is Island Beach State Park.

Oleandra9, ThinkStock Oleandra9, ThinkStock loading...

I'm thinking of warmth and the beautiful beaches in Ocean County. Recently, we had you vote for the best beach in Ocean County. You voted for your favorite beach and it's definitely a favorite for Ocean County residents that beach is Island Beach State Park.

Free beaches are something we want in New Jersey. So, I thought I'd put together a list of the "best" free beaches here in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Honestly, we have the best beaches. It doesn't matter which beach you head to, the sand, the ocean, it's an awesome feeling and where we live - you can't match it. Yes, we have to deal with a lot of vacationers coming to our towns and filling up our roadways, but we have what they all want. I appreciate the fact we see the most gorgeous sunrises right here in Seaside Park on a beautiful warm Friday morning. Or we see the best sunset sky in Pt. Pleasant Beach on a random Wednesday evening. Or possibly taking an amazing stroll on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I love it.

Here they are, 5 of the best free beaches in New Jersey...

5 Fabulous Free New Jersey Beaches