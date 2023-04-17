I asked you on social, which retailers and restaurants you want to see open up shop.

You answered loud and clear.

One thing is for sure. We are all feeling a bit nostalgic.

A lot of suggestions were stores that were open and thriving for a long time, but ultimately hit hard times or were victims of online shopping and technology.

You'll also notice retailers that are already in business. We just want more of them.

It was also very telling that we miss some of the unique fast food joints that other parts of the country enjoy.

Online shopping is convenient for our busy lives.

The fact that you can have virtually any item in the world dropped on your doorstep in two days is awesome.

However, many miss getting in the car, driving to the mall, and exploring for a while.

You know, actually, feel things or try them on before buying them. The good old days.

Is this year going to be the year that brick-and-mortar retail makes a comeback?

Possibly, but not likely.

Don't rule it out though, because retro is in.

Vinyl and CD sales are at an all-time high for the first time in over 20 years.

Some of these you'll agree with, and some will make you shake your head.

Be sure to tell me what you'd like to see by emailing me at matt.ryan@townsquaremedia.com.

The Stores and Restaurants New Jersey Desperately Needs (More Of)

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

Ask your folks about these places.