For the 2nd time in 2023, stamps are getting more expensive

The price of sending a standard piece of mail is scheduled to increase by three cents this summer.

That's the same jump consumers absorbed in January of this year.

The U.S. Postal Service has filed documents noting that the price of a First-Class Mail "Forever stamp" is going up from 63 cents to 66 cents on July 9, as long as the Postal Regulatory Commission gives the proposal a thumbs up.

USPS says its pricing changes are meant to address elevated inflation and a "defective pricing model" of prior years.

The price of a stamp had just increased from 60 cents to 63 cents on Jan. 22.

USPS is also seeking price adjustments for services such as Certified Mail, P.O. Box rental fees, money order fees, and the cost of insurance when shipping an item.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.