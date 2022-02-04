Who do these kids think they are, Jeff Spicoli?



I reference the 1982 movie 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' because Sean Penn's character Spicoli did exactly what more than a dozen students at West Deptford High School recently did in one day. They ordered food to be delivered to the school. Penn's Spicoli orders a double cheese and sausage pizza right to his classroom. A big no-no.

PaulCakes/YouTube PaulCakes/YouTube loading...

Students at W. Deptford High reportedly placed 17 separate meal delivery orders through DoorDash and UberEats on Monday, according to 6abc.com, opening a side door to make the exchange with delivery drivers. A door that is supposed to remain locked.

Superintendent Greg Cappello tells 6abc.com, "We run a very secure school. We want to make sure doors that are locked remain locked through the school day so that nobody can get in there, and students aren't opening those doors for anyone."

Get our free mobile app

Cappello added he thinks there's got to be a better system if the problem continues. Food deliveries are reportedly required to come through the school's front office.

But, hold on, I'm sorry, the school ALLOWS students to order from food delivery apps? I'm surprised by that. It seems a little too lenient in my opinion. There's a cafeteria to buy lunch or they have the option of bringing their own.

When I was in high school, I'd have probably gotten detention (or worse) if I ordered, say, a pizza to be delivered there. But, maybe that's antiquated thinking in the age of apps and the convenience they provide. On the other hand, I feel like access to food apps and rideshares have left kids feeling entitled to order what they want, when they want, simply because they CAN.

Reportedly, you have to be 18 or older to order from UberEats and DoorDash, according to 6abc, but how often do these delivery drivers ACTUALLY check ID's when bringing food to a school? Let's be realistic.

We'd love to get your opinion on the matter. Take our poll below.

42 Stores and Restaurants Shoppers Would Love to See at Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ Even as developed as Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and its surrounding area may be, residents have big opinions on what its missing, and what would bring them shopping more often.

WHAT'S YOUR CAR PERSONALITY? We all make snap judgements whether we want to admit it or not...well, it turns out that you guys are willing to share exactly what you think (Jersey shocker). I asked you what your perceptions are of New Jersey drivers behind certain vehicles and you had a lot to say...