Study: NJ counties receiving the best value for property taxes

How much homeowners pay in property taxes can vary greatly from county to county, and so can the quality they get in return.

The financial technology company SmartAsset set out to learn which New Jersey counties are receiving the most value for their property taxes.

SmartAsset used three main factors to come up with their rankings: per capita property tax amount, quality of schools (based on proficiency scores), and home value growth over a five-year period.

"Getting a look at where your property tax dollars are going and what you're getting for them can be a heavy weighing factor in where you decide to buy," said SmartAsset Spokesperson Steve Sabato.

Canva Source: SmartAsset/Graphic: Canva loading...

Canva Source: SmartAsset/Graphic: Canva loading...

Canva Source: SmartAsset/Graphic: Canva loading...

Canva Source: SmartAsset/Graphic: Canva loading...

Canva Source: SmartAsset/Graphic: Canva loading...

Home value growth represents a return on investment for owners, the SmartAsset analysis says.

SmartAsset looked at thousands of counties across the U.S. for its study. None of New Jersey's counties ranked in the top half for property tax value.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.