Check out these great New Jersey Irish pubs

What makes a great Irish pub?

It's a place where you can meet up with your friends and talk about what's going on in your world. In Ireland, the pubs are the center of communication among its people. According to irishpubcompany.com:

The Irish Pub functions as both a place to enjoy food and beverages, as a place to watch sports, as a place to meet friends, neighbors and even complete strangers, to converse in a relaxed atmosphere. Feasts are celebrated in the Irish Pub, weddings, funerals, wakes, christenings, birthdays, and any other celebrations you can think of.

As they sang in "Cheers," it's truly a place where "everyone knows your name". Which is a headline I once used to describe the best bars in New Jersey.

So, where are the great Irish pubs in New Jersey? Those places where every day is St. Patrick's Day? Those places where you feel like you're drinking among friends, even if you just made their acquaintances.

So with St. Patrick's Day fast approaching, I asked my listeners and social media following, "Where are the best Irish Pubs or bars in New Jersey?"

Then again, if you're in a great Irish Pub, EVERYDAY is St. Patrick's Day!

McGuinn's Place (Photo: Google Maps) McGuinn's Place (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

McGuinn’s Place in Lawrence Twp. very close to you at NJ 101.5

Eric Barash

Irish Pub (Photo: Google Maps) Irish Pub (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Irish Pub in Atlantic City

Justin Morris

Tierny's Tavern (Photo: Google Maps) Tierny's Tavern (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tierney’s Tavern in Montclair

Rich Carucci

Quiet Man Pub (Photo: Google Maps) Quiet Man Pub (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Kelly's Tavern (Photo: Google Maps) Kelly's Tavern (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Kelly's Tavern rt 35 Neptune City

Steve Eccles

Tir Na Nog (Photo: Google Maps) Tir Na Nog (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tir Na Nog in Trenton

Geryl Raucher Hickey

St. Stephen's Green Publick (Photo: Google Maps) St. Stephen's Green Publick House (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Jeffrey Rafter

