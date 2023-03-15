The kitchen inside the old Golden Corral Buffet in Vineland is about to be fired up again, All who love Asian cuisine will wanna check it out.



Golden Corral on Delsea Drive in Vineland has been closed for a few years now, but it's cool to see the restaurant won't be vacant much longer.

Earlier this week, James Gardner posted an update on Golden Corral to Facebook.

There's a new banner up where the empty billboard used to be promoting Tang Asian Cuisine.

The restaurant will 'all you can eat' serving up Ramen, Chinese food, sushi, AND hibachi!

The sign also says Tang is coming soon. If you happen to know anything more about when the restaurant plans to open, let us know!

