Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person.

And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation."

No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.

And a "Survivor" advertisement in the background.

Oh, and he was driving a pickup truck somewhere in the red-to-brown spectrum of colors.

Photo: Egg Harbor Township Police Department

Anyone that can identify the pictured subject is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

