LOOK: 20,000 Taylor-Swift Fans Party Outside The Linc on Night 2 of Eras Tour in Philly
Philadelphia, welcome to The Eras Tour!
Taylor Swift lit up Philadelphia for what she herself described as her hometown show!
Obviously, the demand for these white-hot tickets is at a level that is almost unheard of. The lengths that some people went through to get their hands on them is mind-blowing. Many fans have been unable to get them at all.
But you thought that was gonna stop thousands of die-hard Swifties from pulling up anyway? Think again!
An estimated 20,000 ticket-less fans stood just outside of The Lincoln Financial Center on night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Philadelphia. They were outside singing and dancing along for the entirety of the show, partying just as much as they would inside the sold-out stadium. It was a concert within a concert!
Take a look at this footage from TikTok! It's a sea of Swifties!
20,000 people outside jamming out to "22" right along with Taylor! It's like a block party! A true testament to the dedication and love the Swifties have for their star. You couldn't have experienced a moment like this in your "Wildest Dreams!"
By the way, people pulled up outside for Night 1 of the tour on Friday too. As you can see from this footage, it was still a lot of people, but not as many as night 2 on Saturday. After Friday night it must have caught on that showing up outside anyway was a viable option to still get an incredible experience! Undoubtedly some people came back for a repeat concert.
Were you out there partying at the Linc? Whether it was outside or inside, it was a night to remember "All Too Well" forever!