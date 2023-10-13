Next summer won't be a cruel one because we're giving you the chance to experience Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' like never before. You'll want to hang on to your cardigan for this one.

We want to make your wildest dreams come true by flying you and your bestie (or lover) to the enchanted land of Paris, France to see Taylor Swift on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Are you ready for it?

Here's What You Could Win

🎫🎫Two tickets to see Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Paris, France on Saturday, May 11, 2024

✈️Roundtrip airfare for two to Paris

🏨Hotel stay

💰$500 spending money

Here's How You Get In to Win

Listen on weekdays for a code to enter in the "blank spaces" below. We'll give out five codes a day (that's five chances to win each day!) The contest begins Monday, October 16, and runs through Friday, November 3.

Follow the prompts below to get social with us-- the more you like, follow, and share, the more entries you can earn. We'll choose one lucky winner on Monday, November 6.

Let the games begin!

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, November 6, 2023. Prize is provided by Republic Records.*

SPOTTED: Celebrities Having a Blast at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Let's take a look at all of the famous Swifties that were spotted in the stands. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman