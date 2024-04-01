Epic Day: Taylor Swift Surf Shopping in Cape May, Tram Car Update

Did you hear all that happened in South Jersey yesterday?

Taylor Swift was spotted in Cape May; the famous Wildwood Tram Car announced a big change; a South Jersey landmark was sold to developers; and a GIANT CRAB came ashore in Ocean City!

Monday was quite a day for crazy news in South Jersey

Monday also happened to be April Fools Day!

Thanks to some creative types, social media was hit with some pretty outrageous stories.

And yes, people fell for them all.

Taylor Swift spotted at a surf shop in Cape May

One Facebook story claimed the most popular entertainer on the planet was doing some summer shopping in Cape May.

Southend Surf Shop posted an elaborate hoax about a visit from Taylor Swift:

We grade this April Fool's Day Prank a B+! Some good use of a photo and fake headline. The reference to Jason Kelce even made it a little more plausible.

Wildwood Tram Car changing the words

The Wildwood, NJ Facebook page had some people going about a change-up in the famous "Watch the Tram Car please" announcement.

Excuse me please! We give this hoax a solid B.

They've sold Old Barney!

Some good creativity from the Lovely LBI Facebook page. They posted that the Barnegat Lighthouse had been sold to developers, intent on tearing it down.

Since we say this shared plenty of times (and people seemingly believing it), we'll give this prank an A.

Huge Crab comes ashore in Ocean City

Giant crab! Run for your lives!

On the Ocean City NJ 08226, a contributor posted a photoshopped picture of a giant crab just off the beach in Ocean City.

I laughed out loud!

You'll have to check out the Facebook group page to see the photo.

Not believable, but funny. A B -.

Wawa hitting the water between Ocean City and Somers Point

One of the more believable hoaxes is the idea that Wawa is opening a store on a Tiki Boat off Ocean City.

While many caught the hoax, others lamented that it was "a really good idea."

A solid A!

