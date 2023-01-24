Tea, stars, and cooking: 10 of the most unique Valentine events in NJ

💘 Do something different with your Valentine this year at one of these 10 NJ events

💘 Take a cooking class, gaze at the stars, renew wedding vows, or paint

💘 Most events require reservations so be sure to book now

Flowers, candy, balloons, dinner … been there, done that, right?

If you’re looking to do something different with your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, there’s no reason to leave New Jersey.

Here are 10 of the best and unique fun and romantic events to take your significant other to next month to celebrate your love.

Raritan Valley Planetarium (Photo Credit: Planetarium website)

Valentine’s Day Planetarium Shows — Romancing the Stars and Laser Love

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Place: Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium

East Bldg

118 Lamington Road

Branchburg, NJ

Cost: $10 for one show.

Reservations are recommended but tickets will be sold at the door.

For 16 and older (no children allowed)

Have Valentine’s Date night at the Planetarium. Enjoy a look at the universe, stars, constellations, songs, and stories that all celebrate love.



Be My Valentine at Ocean Place

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Seaview Restaurant and Lounge

Ocean Place Resort and Spa

Long Branch, NJ

Cost: $109+ per person

This romantic event features a three-course dinner, live music, dancing, a complimentary glass of champagne, a cash bar with beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, and amazing oceanfront views. Bring your dancing shoes for this one!

Prix fixe dinner includes:

First Course: Field greens with candied walnuts, raspberries, green apple, goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette

Second Course: Choice of either Grilled Filet Mignon with golden Yukon smashed potato, asparagus, and a beef demi glaze OR Oven-roasted French breast of chicken rubbed with fresh herbs in a natural jus, served on a bed of corn salsa OR Maple Syrup Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Asian vegetables and Soba noodles.

Third Course: Dessert of cheesecake with sauce and berries, coffee or tea.

Howell Farm (Photo Credit: Howell Farm)

Old-Fashioned Valentine’s Day on the Farm

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Howell Living Farms

Lambertville, NJ

The air may be chilly but the farm’s wintry landscape is the perfect setting for a heartwarming Valentine’s Day ride. Couples can take a romantic ride in a two-seater sleigh or carriage pulled by a team of light workhorses.

Families can ride in a bobsled or hay wagon pulled by a handsome team of drafts. The horses will all be wearing their finest bells.

At the farmhouse, there will be soup on the stove and a children’s craft program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a small fee.

Absecon Lighthouse (Absecon Lighthouse Facebook)

Absecon Lighthouse Annual Wedding Vow Renewal in Honor of Valentine’s Day

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Absecon Lighthouse

31 S. Rhode Island Ave.

Atlantic City, NJ

“An Evening of Romance and Renewal” group vow renewal ceremony awaits you. How wonderful would it be for two people to express their love on the most romantic day of the year with a vow renewal ceremony?

This event includes a toast, music, and a romantic climb. Couples make a private donation to participate in the event’s value to them (minimum donation $40).

For reservations: Call 609-449-1360



Couples Valentine Cooking Class and Dinner

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Claridge Hotel

123 South Indiana Avenue 6th Floor

Atlantic City, NJ

Cost: $75 per couple

It’s all about fun and cooking together. This class will be led by Chef Craig Johnson. He and his culinary team will teach couples the art of making the perfect traditional Gnocchi with a honey butter thyme cream sauce. You’ll learn about the different ingredients, cooking techniques, and presentation.

Each couple will have a separate station with all the supplies and ingredients needed to prepare this dish.

The class is held in a cozy and relaxed setting. Immediately following the class, enjoy a 3-course family-style dinner including salad, entrée, and dessert in the Twenties Italian Bistro.

Sweet Emporium (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Valentine's Day Charcuterie Class

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Sweet n Fancy Emporium

1 South Avenue, East Cranford, NJ

Cost: $95 per person

Couples will learn how to assemble, pair, and design a delicious charcuterie board that serves four or five. Plus, you get to take it home and enjoy! There will also be a special instruction on chocolate-covered strawberries by The Sprinkle Experiment. BYOB

Paint Noir Art Studio (Paint Noir website)

Forever Lovers Valentine’s Puff, Paint, and Karaoke

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Paint Noir Art Studio

982 B Stuyvesant Avenue, Suite 4

Union, NJ

Cost: $100 per couple

If you’re looking for a small but sensual vibe for Valentine’s weekend, this is it.

Couples will start the BYOP evening off by listening to classic R&B music while painting. Next, enjoy a delicious meal catered by Canna-Caterer.

The ticket includes the catered dinner, edible dessert, wine, painting with supplies, and song and spoken word.

Mudhen Brewery (Photo Credit: Mudhen)

Get Struck by Cupid’s Arrow

When: Feb. 10 - Feb. 14, 2023

Time: All day

Where: Mudhen Brewing Company

127 W. Rio Grande Avenue

Wildwood, NJ

The events at Mudhen kick off Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. with the tapping of the brewery’s limited edition Raspberry Porter. Captain Doug falls in love once a year, so don’t miss out on this sweet, in-house-only, treat.

Smack a big red heart on your calendar for Feb. 14 with live music from Amanda and Teddy.

Friday through Tuesday, enjoy dinner specials, specialty cocktails, and complimentary Laura’s Fudge Chocolates while supplies last.



Celebrate Valentine's Day With a Special Evening Tea Experience

Friday, February 10, 2023

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Secret Tea Room

Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Ave

Summit, NJ

Cost: $55 to $60

Enjoy a special evening Tea in the historic Wisner House. The Secret Tea Room’s full unlimited tea menu will be available along with two new caffeine-free infusions: White Chocolate Peppermint and Turmeric Ginger.

Your choice of tea will be brewed and served with fresh-baked scones from the Wisner House kitchen, jam, homemade clotted cream, and tea sandwiches on fresh-baked baguettes. A tier of delicious desserts will also be included with a choice of Valentine’s cocktail, a glass of Prosecco, or sparkling lemonade.

Seatings are 90 minutes each.



Wine and Truffle Pairing

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

When: 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Tomasello Winery and Banquet Hall

225 North White Horse Pike

Hammonton, NJ

Cost: $25

Spend the afternoon with your sweetie while enjoying four sweet truffle pairings, a delightful lunch, and intoxicating Love Potion wines. Indulge in gourmet chocolate truffles and award-winning wines.

Menu includes:

~ 2020 Palmaris Cabernet Sauvignon & Raspberry Truffle

~ Spumante Sparkling Wine & Champagne Truffle

~ Cookies and Cream Wine & Orange Truffle

~ Butter Pecan Wine & Butter Pecan Truffle

There are two seating options. Session 1: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Session 2: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Each ticket includes admission, 4 truffles, and 4 one-ounce samples of wine.

So, mix it up this Valentine’s Day with a little fun and romance rolled into one!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

