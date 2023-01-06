The 5 weirdest places in New Jersey that you’ve never seen

Listen, there’s a whole magazine and a website devoted to it: Weird New Jersey. And people can’t get enough of it.

One of the greatest things about our state is that we do have some sites worth visiting that are creepy, weird or have some sort of unusual aspect to them.

And people flock to these places, dying to get a taste of all that is weird and wonderful in the garden state.

There are many places in New Jersey that some people might consider "weird" due to their history, appearance, or reputation.

But sometimes you hear about the same ones over and over. This haunted hotel, this road that people were murdered on, this place where Big Foot was sighted. But here are five weird places in NJ you may not now about.

The Devil's Tree

Located in Bernards Township, this gnarled, black oak tree is said to be cursed and is rumored to be the site of satanic rituals and other dark happenings. Some believe that the tree has a malevolent presence and that it is responsible for the strange occurrences that have been reported in the area.

The Clinton Road Bridge

This long, abandoned bridge in West Milford is known for its eerie atmosphere and paranormal activity. Legend has it that a ghostly truck driver haunts the bridge, and that if you stop your car and put it in neutral, the truck will push you across. Other strange occurrences, such as unexplained lights and sounds, have also been reported.

The Proprietary House

This stately mansion in Perth Amboy was once the home of New Jersey's last royal governor, but it is now said to be haunted by the ghost of a former servant. Visitors have reported seeing the ghostly figure moving through the halls and hearing strange noises.

The Essex County Hospital Center

This abandoned asylum in Cedar Grove was once home to thousands of mentally ill patients, and it is said to be haunted by their spirits. Visitors have reported seeing ghostly figures in the windows and hearing screams and moans coming from within the building.

The Abandoned Dover Air Force Base:

This sprawling complex in Dover was once an active military base, but it has been abandoned for decades. It is now a popular destination for urban explorers and ghost hunters, who claim to have encountered strange sounds and apparitions on the property.

An important word of caution ☠️

These are just a few of the many "weird" places in New Jersey that have gained a reputation for being spooky or mysterious.

While some people may find these places intriguing, it is important to remember that they may also be unsafe or illegal to visit.

Always be respectful of private property and follow local laws and regulations when exploring any new location.

And then enjoy the weirdness.

