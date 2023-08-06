We pride ourselves here in New Jersey because we have some of the best beaches in America and our shore towns are among the best in the nation. Despite what some might say about the Garden State, we have gorgeous beach towns that make for the perfect summer getaway for millions each season. Go to other shore states and you will find it hard to find better more beautiful sandy beaches than right here in New Jersey.

In a recent article by Far and Wide, they set out to pick the "30 Best Small Beach Towns" in America. The cream of the crop among "small" beach towns in the nation. "There are big beach getaways like Miami or Myrtle Beach that provide sand and saltwater with a side of flashy nightlife. But sometimes you want to replace the noise of traffic with beach waves breaking against the shore. Small beach towns are the best place to do this."

Coming in at number ten on the top thirty list is a beautiful shore town in Monmouth County. Probably one you have heard of and maybe even visited. Coming in at number ten is Avon-By-The-Sea. "We’re not sure how more people don’t know about Avon-by-the-Sea, but we hope it keeps being that way. This best-kept secret is the place to go to escape your worries and avoid people as much as possible."

By the way, a second small beach town from New Jersey made the top thirty list in America. Cape May came in at number twenty on the list. So congratulations to our two Jersey Shore "small" towns that made the "Best Of" in America list.

