Summer at the Jersey Shore is officially here!

Summertime, cold drinks, and live music, there is nothing better, so here are five music acts to check out this weekend in South Jersey.

1.The Usual Suspects, The Point, Somers Point

One of the area's best, the Usual Suspects will have you on your feet as one of South Jersey's hottest cover bands cover all genres of music.

Here is what you can expect at The Point with The Usual Suspects party from 7-11pm.

2. The Rockets, Nola's at Ocean Casino, Atlantic City

This party band plays all sorts of music but really hits its mark with rock music. I have seen them play a bunch of times, most recently at The YArd at Bally's and the place was on their feet all night long.

Nola is an awesome venue for a band like The Rockets, check them out Saturday night at 7pm.

3. 3 AM Toyko, Nola's at Ocean Casino, Atlantic City

This bad is one of my favorites in the area. I saw them over at Villian and Saints at Ocean on New Year's Eve a few years back and they have become a staple when Im looking for a great band to see.

If you haven't experienced 3AM Toyko, you better check them out at Nola, which is a great venue for live music.

They take the stage Friday at 11pm.

4. Black Car Gina Trio, Villian & Saint, Ocean Casino, Atlantic City

This feel-good band plays a wide variety of music, they play as a duo, trio, and five-piece act, but will be a trio for this event on Saturday 6p.

5. Anthony Krizan of Spin Doctors, Tennessee Ave Beer Hall

If you remember the 90's alt-rock band the Spin Doctors, you'll wanna check out Anthony Krizan. His rock, blues-sounding music definitely has a cool vibe.

He describes his music as “blues-infused rock & roll with soulful swampy undertones”

If that's your type of music, you'll be seeing one of the best songwriters performing right at Tessessee Ave. on Saturday from 5-8 pm.