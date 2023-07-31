‘The Jerz’ ice cream flavor a summer hit and you may be horrified

The Woohoo, an ice cream joint in Beach Haven, needs to be stopped. The level of hubris involved in their undertaking of a diabolical flavor experiment inside this unassuming Jersey Shore establishment is unsettling.

To put it in “Jurassic Park” terms, your ice cream scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.

Well, it’s now a runaway beast. A huge hit called The Jerz.

@woohoolbi via Instagram @woohoolbi via Instagram loading...

It’s an ice cream flavored with all Jersey things. Specifically sweet corn, blueberries, and pork roll. I understand why they wanted to pay a flavor tribute to this amazing state in which we live.

I also understand they put corn in ice cream. Blueberries, sure.

Corn?

I couldn’t even get past the corn, then scraps of pork roll too?

It was invented by Megan and Shaun Kilroy who own Woohoo. It’s been a huge hit. Megan tells nj.com, “This is a love letter to Jersey and the Jersey Shore. People get excited when we do funky flavors. I usually do a few funky flavors every summer, but this is the one that stuck the most.”

@woohoolbi via Instagram @woohoolbi via Instagram loading...

Okay so in reading the article I learned I won’t find actual disturbing kernels of corn in my ice cream. Those are stripped off the cob and the cob is placed overnight in cream, removed the next day and the cream which picks up a hint of sweet corn is then used for the base.

I’m not saying I’m happy but that’s a little better.

The Woohoo is at 211 S. Bay Avenue in Beach Haven. They make these crazy flavors seasonally available through mid-August. According to nj.com other unique flavors like minty cold brew, avocado and clam chowder, and jalapeño popper rotate throughout the year.

Imagine their crestfallen faces when I order vanilla.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.