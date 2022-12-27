The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?

New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history, but it just seems that maybe "castles" aren't our thing, but yes we do have them right here in the Garden State.

According to Big 7 Travel, the best "castle" here in New Jersey is located in Passaic County. It's Lamberts Castle and it's located in Paterson, New Jersey. "Also known as Belle Vista, silk magnate Catholina Lambert built Lamberts Castle in 1892. In 1926, the City of Paterson purchased the property, followed by the County of Passaic. In its heyday, it had its fair share of famous visitors too, including President William McKinley. These days the castle is the home of the Passaic County Historical Society’s museum and archives."

How cool is it to think about a historical "castle" right here in New Jersey? A castle that's one hundred and thirty years old! To be honest, the first thing that pops into your mind is any ghosts. That's what I thought of, is this place haunted? Of course, I have no evidence of that I am merely thinking out loud.

Have you ever visited Lamberts Castle? if you have, give us your review of this historic location here in New Jersey. "The New Jersey and National Registers of Historical Places awarded the Castle Landmark Designation in 1976."