The noisiest city in the U.S. is right here in NJ

I’ve often said that people who sleep less get the most done. Pretty much any genius I've ever known only sleeps about 3 to 4 hours a night. But here in New Jersey, we are such a densely populated, packed to the gills, running around like crazy bunch of people that I’m assuming we just need less sleep.

That’s why I was very interested when a new study that endeavored to find the most awake city in the U.S.

Amerisleep did a new study to determine the most “awake” city. The study looks at noise levels, nighttime light, and other factors, like coffee availability and coffee shop density.

It would stand to reason that those cities with tons of freeways, or in close proximity to airports, or who just have a large population, would seem the most awake.

New York Area Prepares For Super Bowl XLVIII Getty Images loading...

And what keeps them awake the most? The NOISE from all of the aforementioned. They call it noise pollution. And New Jersey has high levels of it, especially in some very busy cities.

So first, the overall results. The study showed these five cities are the most “awake” in the country

Miami

Washington, DC

New York

Boston

Chicago

But look a little further into the study, and you will find that in NJ, the aforementioned noise pollution Is very high, even when compared with the whole Country.

In fact, Newark came in number one on the list of most noise pollution in the country!

Google Earth / Canva Google Earth / Canva loading...

Among all of the other factors the study considered to determine which city was most awake was which cities had the most lights on at night. Newark also made that list at number four in the country

It’s no wonder that Brick City is tossing and turning all night!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.