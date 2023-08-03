There are very few of these left at the Jersey Shore

When some of us were kids and went to the shore in the summer, many of us stayed in one of these. You'd be hard-pressed to find a handful of them these days in any Jersey Shore town. In many other parts of the country, they're called B&B's and for a long time, that's the only kind of accommodation you'd find at the shore. They were either called hotels or rooming houses. They were usually three stories with nine or 10 rooms, and many had common bathrooms in the hallway.

Along came the 1950s and '60s motel boom and the rooming houses were either knocked down for more modern facilities or turned into regular homes. Now it's even hard to find some of those motels still left, except for towns like the Wildwoods or a few other vacation shore towns. Now you'll find condos and AirBNB's for rent but almost none of those old "rooming houses."

Last week while on a bike ride in Ventnor we spotted one on Little Rock Avenue. It's called the Carisbrooke Inn, owned and operated by John Battista and his family. And yes this place has a bathroom in every room.

Although John is originally from Monmouth County, he bought the place about 20 years ago. I had to stop in for old times' sake and take a peek back in time at what used to be the standard accommodations at the Jersey Shore. The visit did not disappoint.

The Carisbrooke Inn is a treasure from a bygone era.

It's simple, clean and very well-maintained.

They are on the beach block at 105 S. Little Rock Ave. in Ventnor.

Even the front porch and entranceway bring you back to a simpler time at the shore.

The tile in the foyer is the original from when the place was built over 110 years ago.

If you stayed in one of these as a kid, you will be instantly transported back in time just looking around.

The place is classic and cozy.

I caught them Sunday morning during house cleaning time. The place is immaculate.

You can have your complimentary coffee or bring in breakfast from their cafe at the end of the street.

They also own the North Beach Cafe & Creamery that has some amazing homemade ice cream and delicious food.

