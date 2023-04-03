There’s a new #1 — which is the healthiest county in New Jersey?

Dozens upon dozens of measures should be considered when determining the health of a community in the Garden State.

A new report does all the work for us.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute is out with its 2023 list of the healthiest (and unhealthiest) counties in New Jersey.

Compared to last year, the top counties switched places, as did the bottom two.

The counties listed from #10 to #3 are the same as last year.

"These rankings are really just a jumping-off point for counties to take a look at how they're doing. And we really think that there are probably great things going on in every county, and even the highest-ranked counties have room for improvement," said Nicholas Schmuhl, research and analytics scientist for County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.

NJ rank from least healthy to healthiest counties (based on data gathered by County Health Rankings & Roadmaps):

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.