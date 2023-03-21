There’s an easy way to report potholes on NJ roads

Know of a pothole that you have to avoid on a daily basis?

If that crater happens to be on a state-maintained road, it's never been easier to tell officials exactly where there's a problem.

Screenshot from the DOT problem reporting tool Screenshot from the DOT problem reporting tool loading...

This page from the DOT offers an interactive map, using the Google Maps platform, that lets you view a road from your phone or laptop and drag a pointer to the spot of the pothole you'd like to report.

You can type in an exact address, or just the name of a highway (Route 9 in Manalapan, for example), and then drag the map until you land on the problem spot.

The form also asks for your name and email address, and in which direction you were traveling when you noticed the problem.

The page is used for more than just potholes — you can also report issues such as a spill or an animal carcass.

Earlier this month, DOT kicked off its annual campaign to repair potholes along state-run roads. It's believed that New Jersey's roads weren't decimated this winter as much as past winters because there were fewer freeze-thaw cycles.

Note: DOT does not handle the Garden State Parkway or the New Jersey Turnpike. Those highways are the responsibility of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Have a more local problem? Check here for the county pothole hotlines. You can always go the route of calling 1-800-POTHOLE to get your report dispatched to the right team.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.