These are the 10 best hospitals in NJ, according to 2023 rankings
Out of close to 100 facilities that went under the microscope, 10 New Jersey hospitals met the high standards to be included in U.S. News & World Report's latest list of the best hospitals in the Garden State.
The report, now in its 34th year, scored close to 500 regional hospitals across the country.
U.S. News & World Report noted that it made some changes to its rating system for the 2023-2024 report.
"These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, a reduced weight on expert opinion and more," the publication said.
The latest list includes an "honor roll" of the 22 best performing hospitals in the country. New Jersey doesn't appear on the list.
These are the 10 best hospitals in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report:
10. St. Joseph's University Medical Center — Paterson
8 (tie). Jefferson Health — Stratford, Cherry Hill, and Washington
8 (tie). AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center — Atlantic City
7. Cooper University Health Care — Camden
6. Jersey Shore University Medical Center — Neptune
5. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital — New Brunswick
4. Overlook Medical Center — Summit
3. Valley Hospital — Ridgewood
2. Morristown Medical Center — Morristownn
1. Hackensack University Medical Center — Hackensack
