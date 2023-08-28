An Atlantic City man who was wanted in connection to a stabbing in the city earlier this month has been arrested.

32-year-old Anthony Mincey was taken into custody this past Tuesday morning on the 3300 block of the boardwalk.

Police say Mincey was involved in an incident where a man was stabbed on the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue on August 16th.

The 29-year-old victim from Cape May was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with serious injuries.

Mincey was found to be in possession of a knife, 61 bags of heroin, and cocaine when he was arrested, according to police.

Mincey has been charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

2 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

2 counts of certain person not to possess a weapon

2 counts of possession of CDS

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

