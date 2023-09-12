Using data from the federal government, as well as reviews from current and former students and their families, the ranking website Niche is out with its 2024 list of the best community colleges in New Jersey.

This year's rankings took into account several measures, including a student's chances of success, safety on campus, a school's professors, the location of campus, and more.

Below are the 10 best community colleges in the Garden State, according to Niche. They are the only schools to earn an overall grade of B- or above.

The best overall grade for a New Jersey community college is a B+.

10. Middlesex County College

Entrance to Middlesex County College Entrance to Middlesex County College (Middlesex County College) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B-

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: A

⚫ Location: B

9. Rowan College of South Jersey — Cumberland

Rowan College of South Jersey - Cumberland campus (Google Earth) Rowan College of South Jersey - Cumberland campus (Google Earth) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B-

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: B+

⚫ Location: B-

8. Union County College

Union County College Union County College (Union County College) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B-

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: A

⚫ Location: A-

7. Ocean County College

Gateway Building at Ocean County College in Toms River Gateway Building at Ocean County College in Toms River (Ocean County College) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B-

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: A+

⚫ Location: B+

6. County College of Morris

County College of Morris (Shelley Kusnetz Photography) County College of Morris (Shelley Kusnetz Photography) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B-

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: A

⚫ Location: B

5. Rowan College at Burlington County

Rowan College at Burlington County (Google Maps) Rowan College at Burlington County (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B-

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: A

⚫ Location: B-

4. Bergen Community College

Bergen Community College in Paramus Bergen Community College in Paramus (Bergen Community College) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B-

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: A

⚫ Location: A

3. Raritan Valley Community College (serving Somerset and Hunterdon counties)

Raritan Valley Community College (Google Maps) Raritan Valley Community College (Google Maps) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B-

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: A

⚫ Location: B+

2. Salem Community College

Salem Community College Salem Community College (Townsquare Media) loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B

⚫ Professors: C+

⚫ Safety: A+

⚫ Location: C+

1. Brookdale Community College (serving Monmouth County)

Photo provided by Brookdale Community College Photo provided by Brookdale Community College loading...

⚫ Overall Niche grade: B+

⚫ Professors: B-

⚫ Safety: A+

⚫ Location: A-

"I couldn't be prouder of Brookdale, earning the top grade in the state for two consecutive years from Niche is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence," Brookdale President David Stout said.

"We've not only maintained our exceptional standards but have also soared higher on the national stage, moving from the top 20 percent to the top 10 percent. This remarkable achievement reflects our dedication to providing outstanding education, fostering diversity, and ensuring student well-being."

