One city in South Jersey, which is no stranger to the spotlight, is up for some pretty big national recognition.

Recently, we published a list of ten towns in our region that have the most amazing main streets and downtown areas for shopping and dining and one of those cities was, of course, Cape May.

As it turns out, we're not the only ones with our eyes on the nation's first seaside resort.

In USA Today's 10 Best series, they have selected Cape May as a nominee for Best Small Town for Shopping for 2022.

Of Cape May, they say,

The town of Cape May offers several shopping opportunities in their downtown area, including The Washington Street Mall, a three-block outdoor walking mall. The beachfront and West Cape May are locations for additional shopping.

Washington Street Mall in Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Other towns

In total, there are 19 small towns (those with a population of 25,000 or less) in the running and the competition is pretty fierce. Aspen, CO; New Hope, PA; Frenchtown, NJ (up in Hunterdon County); along with a couple of towns in California and Hawaii are all in it for bragging rights.

But while we all know how incredible Cape May is, there is a little cause for concern at the moment.

Beach Avenue in Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps

As of Monday afternoon, Cape May was in fifth place.

How to vote

The good news is there is plenty of time to solidify Cape May in the top 10 and even push it up to number one. You can vote for your favorite small town for shopping (Cape May!) once per day through noon on Monday, June 6th. The top 10 winning towns will be announced on Friday, June 17.

To vote, simply click here and select Cape May. To see where all 19 cities are at, you can view the current standings.

